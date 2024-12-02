Ryft partners with easyFood to streamline new franchise onboarding

easyFood, a food delivery service company, has partnered with Ryft, the payment platform built for marketplaces to simplify the sign-up process it offers to new franchise partners. Under this partnership, Ryft has introduced a smooth onboarding process for venues keen on joining easyFood. This new process, highlighted in the press release, has proven effective in minimising partner turnover. It allows potential franchise ventures to swiftly join the company's service within minutes.











Simplifying compliance and increasing conversion rate

With its agile offering and seamless solution, Ryft has helped easyFood to bring scores of restaurants onto the platform in recent times, with thousands more expected to join in the near future. By providing usage of its regulatory licenses, Ryft is enabling easyFood to undertake this massive scaling objective without having to worry about the burden of compliance, saving time and attention to focus on its commitment to disrupting the hospitality sector.

In addition to this support, Ryft has also helped to create a high converting payment flow for easyFood’s end-users. The new system has generated an increase in checkout conversions of 7% since being implemented. The two companies will now work together to find further synergies between their businesses as they explore future opportunities in this partnership. The two share a collective ethos around reducing high fees and providing simple, flat rates to their users.

Speaking on the new partnership, Ryft’s officials said they are allowing easyFood to usher in a new era of cost-effective and fair food delivery for restaurants and takeaways, without having to worry about the regulatory burdens of that undertaking. They’re enabling this business to onboard new partners seamlessly as it looks to disrupt the hospitality industry and allow venues to keep more of the value of the order.

Also commenting on this collaboration, easyFood’s teas said they have meticulously crafted their solution to be near perfection for the hospitality sector while offering a smooth and cost-effective experience for our valued customers.





What does Ryft do?

Ryft is a forward-thinking payment platform that is transforming traditional marketplaces and digital platforms for the 21st century. Anticipating the shift from centralised platforms like ecommerce websites to decentralised models, this innovative solution streamlines complex, multi-sided payments. By offering a seamless plug-and-play end-to-end system, Ryft simplifies transactions for marketplaces and P2P platforms, enabling them to adapt effortlessly to the evolving digital landscape.