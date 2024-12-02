Ryder launches ecommerce fulfillment solution

With Ryder’s new solution, manufacturers of small to large parcel goods across all industries gain control over product selection, inventory management, pricing strategy, and customer service.

The company’s ecommerce fulfillment solution includes the opening of two purpose-built, multi-client facilities, designed specifically for high-volume ecommerce fulfillment.

Moreover, Ryder will remain carrier agnostic. The decision to foster relationships with many qualified carriers ensures Ryder customers maintain speed to market, as well as cost and service targets, even when capacity is tight.

The new ecommerce fulfillment solution for small to large parcel goods is an additional service offering by Ryder, which also operates a last-mile delivery solution for big-and-bulky goods. Ryder Last Mile provides home delivery and white-glove installation for everything from furniture to large appliances, with 136 facilities covering 95 percent of the US and Canada within a two-day timeframe.