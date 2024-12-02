Ryanair and Adyen enable iDEAL ticket payments in the Netherlands

As per the agreement, Adyen to allow Ryanair customers to use iDEAL to purchase flight tickets in the Netherlands. Ryanair’s customers will thus be able to purchase tickets directly from the airline with iDEAL.

Ryanair first partnered with Adyen in March 2014 to offer the option for Ryanair customers in Germany to purchase flight tickets with SEPA Direct Debit.

Adyen is a global provider of international and omni-channel payment solutions. Adyen is headquartered in the Netherlands, with offices in UK, France, Germany, Swede, US (San Francisco), Brazil and Singapore. The company processed more than USD 14 billion in payments transactions in 2013.

