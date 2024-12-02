Ryan launches Ryan TaxPay for global businesses

Designed for companies that need to make regular payments to one or multiple foreign tax authorities to meet a variety of tax payment obligations, Ryan TaxPay is an online platform that fully manages the payment calendar, including the conversion of source funds to each required local currency, payment to each tax authority recipient, and submission of any required tax payment references. As part of the offering, clients have access to the Ryan service team to provide proactive support and assistance.











A unified view for all tax-related processes

The automation of tax payments can bring considerable cost benefits. By simply uploading one amount onto the platform, it is estimated that users of Ryan TaxPay can achieve at least a 25% reduction in foreign exchange rates compared to standard bank rates. It also establishes a clear audit trail and enables users to centralise management and oversight of payments.

The platform has been developed in partnership with tax technology provider Desucla and forms part of Ryan’s long-term strategy to bring to market a range of tax payment solutions suitable for clients of all sizes and their individual needs.

Officials from Ryan said they are continuing their commitment to enhancing clients' tax functions by launching Ryan TaxPay, an innovative solution addressing the increasing demand for regular payments of diverse taxes globally. The platform, developed in partnership with Desucla, aims to streamline the tax payment process, offering efficiency, automation, transparency, and scalability. Ryan anticipates that TaxPay will provide a valuable solution for global clients navigating the complexities of international tax obligations.

Also commenting in the launch, Desucla’s representatives said they are excited to be partnering and collaborating with Ryan to bring this transformational offering to the market. Combining Ryan’s transformation expertise with Desucla’s technology and infrastructure enables them to provide partners with an end-to-end service through their Global Tax Agency Support Services proposition, including simplified tax payments for many clients around the world.





What does Desucla do?

Desucla specialises in tax and payment solutions to empower cross-border trade. They eliminate complexity and provide intelligent solutions for international commerce. Their bespoke Software-as-a-Service (Saas) platform makes global feel local and minimises the complicated burdens of submissions and payments. Clients can now manage tax reporting, representation, and remittances all in one place.





More information about Ryan

Ryan, a tax services and software provider, is one of the largest companies in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. The company provides an integrated suite of international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including cost management, compliance, consulting, technology and transformation, and innovation funding. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognised as one of the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 4,500 professionals and associates serves over 24,000 clients in more than 60 countries.