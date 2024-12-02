RwandAir partners Wirecard for card payment processing services

Wirecard will enable customers that wish to book their flights online at http://www.rwandair.com to pay with Visa, MasterCard, Diners/Discover, JCB, China UnionPay or Maestro cards.

The Wirecard Group supports all sales channels with credit card acceptance. Wirecard is a principal member of Visa and MasterCard, as well as having acquiring license agreements with JCB, American Express, Discover/Diners, UnionPay and UATP.

For more information about Wirecard, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.