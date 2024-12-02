Rwanda Online, MTN release new e-payment platform

The two firms have unveiled a new electronic platform to make payment for government services more accessible, newtimes.co.rw reports. The e-portal, code named ‘Irembo’, serves as one stop centre for those paying for government services and applications.

The initiative means MTN customers can now use MTN Mobile Money accounts to make payments for all government services including those available on the Irembo platform (www.irembo.gov.rw) or via USSD at *909#.

While launching the service at MTN Rwanda headquarters in Nyarutarama, the telecom firm’s Business general manager Norman Munyampundu noted the e-portal is designed to boost consumer convenience and help foster government’s efforts toward promoting cashless economy.

To access the portal, subscribers will have to enter the Bill ID/ Reference code or dial MTN *182# for those registered on mobile money platform and follow subsequent instructions. Aline Uwitonze, a subscriber of MTN, said the initiative is a relief since it will ease congestion in banks and make the sector more competitive.

MTN Rwanda recently launched the 4G LTE on mobile phones enabling customers with 4G enabled devices to make voice calls and use mobile data on the 4G LTE network.