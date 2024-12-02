Rvvup launches Payment Links

Rvvup Pay Links provides online businesses with an increasingly fast and secure way to create, share, and get paid through payment methods of the likes of cards or Pay by Bank, with 75% of payment links being paid within one day of receipt.





Capabilities of the Rvvup Pay Links solution

Per the information detailed in the press release, businesses can leverage Rvvup Pay Links to request payments from their customers in the ways they find most convenient, including email, SMS, and WhatsApp, among others, so as to empower merchants and their buyers alike with more choice. Rvvup Pay Links provides buyers with their preferred payment methods, whether it’s cards or Pay by Bank, helping supercharge conversion and customer satisfaction, while concomitantly enabling merchants to save as much as 80% on fees.

Key benefits of the Rvvup Pay Links service include the following:

Fees . Businesses can reduce their fees significantly whenever customers pay by leveraging Pay by Bank.

Immediate . There is no requirement for any integration, shopping cart, or point-of-sale system, as Payment Links can be shared in an instant manner with customers wherever they are, be it via email, SMS, WhatsApp, or others.

Increased security. Orders are processed with the most up-to-date security, helping ensure compliance and safeguarding sensitive payment data.











Furthermore, when making use of Rvvup Pay Links, online businesses are enabled with visibility over all transactions across different payment methods, from links and from their website in a single interface, designed to help simplify reconciliation, together with access to key insights to optimise for conversion, basket size, and cost reduction.

The announcement also highlights that in an increasingly fragmented payments landscape, which McKinsey described as the Decoupled Era, choice at checkout is considered critical. Statistics showcase that more than 80% of shoppers abandon their cart if their preferred payment method is not available, and Rvvup Payment Links aims to eliminate this obstacle, providing increased conversion with an expedited experience.

Leveraging the solution is simple, with businesses being able to onboard fast, create a payment link, share through the relevant channel or in-person with a QR code, and get paid in an instant manner. Rvvup is committed to empowering businesses with advanced payment solutions that future-proof their checkout in the new multi-rail era of payments, and Rvvup Pay Links comes as a step forward in providing enhanced benefits to the customers of the Rvvup 3.0 payment platform.





Rvvup’s offering and mission

A full-stack, multi-rail payments 3.0 platform, Rvvup delivers three generations of payments, reconciliation, and insights in a single interface. The company helps future-proof online businesses across increasingly fragmented payment rails, providing its ecommerce customers with the latest real-time Open Banking and digital payments, along with traditional payment methods.