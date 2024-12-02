Russias regulator demands info on alleged data breach at Otkritie bank

According to RAPSI News, personal data of 70,000 customers of Binbank, a large Russian bank that is planned to merge with Otkritie, were leaked.

The Russian media announced that personal data of 70,000 Binbank customers belongs to users who had submitted applications for Elixir credit cards. Roskomnadzor asked Otkritie bank to give more details about how the security incident happened, agents involved and asked for remediation actions.

Nevertheless, according to International News, Otkrytie Bank denied reports of data leakage at Binbank.