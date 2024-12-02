Russian Railway, Russian Post agree for rail transport of mail, parcels to help e-retailers

In the H1 of 2016, Russian Post handled about 98.7 million international shipments with goods or products, more than twice as many as in the same period in 2015, ecommercenews.eu reports.

“In the last few years we have seen a significant increase in ecommerce between China and Russia”, said Oleg Belozerov, the President of Russian Railways.

It’s the first time a direct rail transport corridor for mail and small parcels will connect China and Western Europe. The new mail route will offer an alternative to air delivery, both in terms of delivery times and quality.