Russian market opens to mobile payments via Samsung, Apple

According to telecompaper, currently the companies are in talks with Russian banks and payment systems to launch their services. Samsung Pay system is expected to launch at the end of September 2016, with Apple Pay coming a later in 2016. Both services will be supported by Alfa-Bank, Otkrytiye and VTB banks. Sberbank, Raiffeissenbank, Yandex.Money, Tinkoff and Binbank plan to conclude partnership agreements with Apple Pay.

After the launch, both systems will accept MasterCard bank cards only. Visa plans to introduce its own solution after 3-4 months, the site continues.