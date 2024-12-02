Russian Export Center, SPSR partnership offers merchants ecommerce platform to sell online

Also, an ecommerce platform will be created for listing products across online marketplaces and stores, ecommercenews.eu reports.

As part of the agreement, The Russian Export Center and SPSR Express will also support Russian manufacturers with things like international product adaptation and intellectual property protection.

The announced platform, which will be launched at the end of 2017, will support Russian businesses on foreign online marketplaces. It will be integrated with major ecommerce websites, such as eBay, Amazon and JD. SPSR will serve as a logistics provider.

According to Vladimir Solodkin, CEO of SPSR Express, the export growth through ecommerce channels in the nearest years will amount to between 30 and 60% and will be not less than 3.9 billion dollars by 2020.