Russian ecommerce platform sets sails in China, operational as of May 2016

The Russian Ministry, cited by sputniknews.com, has informed that the platform was set up by a Chinese company based in the city of Harbin. Access to the online platform will provide an opportunity for Russian manufacturers to offer Chinese consumers a variety of goods, including metal products, machinery, food, fur and others at minimal time and financial losses.

The Chinese side, the Ministry has informed, signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Russian side, represented by the E96.ru company.