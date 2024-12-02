Russian ecommerce platform Ecwid goes global

The software platform Ecwid was created at the end of 1990s. The solution enables clients to add online stores to a website or on the social network page and has been translated into 45 languages.

According to rbth.com, since moving to the US, the company has formed a partnership with Facebook to embed shopping carts on the social network. Merchants with up to 10 items in their store can use it for free, while larger ones pay a maximum of USD 99 per month. In May 2014, the company raised USD 5 million from Russian-based international funds iTech Capital and Runa Capital. The latter previously gave USD 1.5 million to Ecwid in 2011.

