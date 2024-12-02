Russian ecommerce decreases in 2015 in spite of rising number of e-shoppers

In 2014, the B2C ecommerce industry in Russia increased by 31%, but the growth rate was just 6.6% in 2015, ecommercenews.eu reports. According to the Ecommerce Foundation, which released its latest report on ecommerce in Russia, this is mainly caused by the Russian economy that faced a hard time in 2015.

That’s also why Russians spent online on average less in 2015 than they did in 2014. Back then, the average amount spent online was EUR 741, but this number decreased to EUR 685 in 2015. Still, Russians prefer to pay online with their debit cards (about 40%), which is almost seven times more than using their credit card.

The ecommerce growth rate in Russia went from 34.4% in 2013 to a predicted 5.3% growth in 2016. The total ecommerce revenue is expected to increase by slightly more than one billion euros in 2016; it was worth EUR 20.5 billion in 2015 and is predicted to reach EUR 21.6 billion in 2016.