Russian cross-border ecommerce taking big strides pace - report

It now accounts to 2% of the total retail industry in Russia, so there is still great growth potential, according to a report issued by Data Insights, a market research company, ecommercenews.eu reports. While the domestic market is slowing down, cross-border purchases continue to grow rapidly.

About 160 million small packages and parcels were sent to online consumers in Russia in 2015, which is an increase of 10% compared to 2014. The domestic online retail market increased by 16%. The average order value also increased, to an equivalent of EUR 45.6, up from EUR 42.2 in 2014.

Still, the domestic online retail market size fell to USD 10.5 billion, down 28% from 2014. Still, the ecommerce industry in Russia has a great growth potential ahead, since ecommerce currently accounts for just 2% of the total local retail market.