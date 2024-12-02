Russian central bank to create regulatory environment for robo-advisors

This project is a part of the central bank’s roadmap for the realisation of the main directions of the development of the financial market for 2019-2021. The Bank of Russia will have to describe and determine the status of robo-advisors and to provide users of such programs with all necessary protection.

Furthermore, the regulator aims to expand the opportunities for practical application of robo-advisors when making investment decisions. There will be a consultation paper about these issues, which is set to be published in 2019. The rest of the normative acts related to this matter are expected in 2021.