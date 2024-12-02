Russian Agricultural Bank, JCB, Panasonic roll out co-branded JCB card

In partnership with Panasonic, Russian Agricultural Bank is now offering credit and debit cards that are issued and serviced free of charge. The co-branded cards will join the Club Panasonic Loyalty Program on special terms and receive 10,000 welcome bonus points.

For any purchases made with the card, the cardholders will be given bonus points that can be used to receive a discount up to 50% on Panasonic products at the official ecommerce store Panasonic Eplaza, 1 bonus point being equivalent to RUB 1.

For any purchase at the Panasonic Eplaza, cardholders will receive 20% cashback in bonus points on their cards. For any other purchases of products or services they will be given 5%.