Russia, Turkey record world class y-o-y B2C ecommerce growth rates in 2013

Some smaller markets, such as Estonia and Slovakia generate significantly smaller sales, of EUR 100+ million scale, but outperform the rest of the region in terms of internet penetration rate.

Regarding mobile shopping, in Ukraine and Turkey, there are over 40% of smartphone owners who already have experience with mobile shopping.

In terms of cross-border B2C ecommerce, nearly half of online shoppers in Slovenia and Czech Republic made purchases from foreign online retailers in 2013.

In Eastern Europe, cash-on-delivery is the mostly used payment method in B2C ecommerce, whereas credit card is dominant in cross-border purchases. For example, in Romania over 90% of online shoppers paid with cash, but international transactions account for more than half of the credit card payments made for goods and purchases online in 2013.