Russia to create Alibaba-like ecommerce mechanism

Russia’s Ministry of Economic Development is working on an electronic platform to export Russian goods, e-commercefacts.com reports. The new platform would unify customs, logistic, technology, and payments to execute cross-border ecommerce. The platform will also act as a fiscal agent to ensure stable receipt of the revenues by exporters.

The ministry says a Russian company-aggregator would integrate with foreign ecommerce companies – AliExpress, JD.com, eBay and Amazon – to promote Russian products on international markets. Russian companies such as Yandex Market, Ulmart and Wikimart have already shown their readiness to participate in the project. The Russian Export Center will be responsible for creating a list of exporters and will assist in product standardisation and certification.

30 million Russian shoppers spent USD 10.5 billion online, 2% of the total Russian retail market in 2015. Russian consumers are looking for deals from Chinese retailers as Chinese players saw their share of cross-border flows jump to some 80% as they satisfy a need amongst Russian buyers to supply inexpensive goods and deliver to the door.

Alibaba opened its first office in Russia in 2015. In December 2015, Jack Ma, the head of China’s ecommerce firm Alibaba, said the company was interested in starting a platform to promote Russian goods.