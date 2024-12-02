Russia: St. Petersburg Metro to launch contactless payment at turnstiles

Turnstiles equipped with card readers are installed in all St. Petersburg metro stations. Passengers are able to pay for the metro fare just by tapping their cards or other MasterCard PayPass supporting devices (e.g. key fobs, watches and mobile phones).

The project was implemented with the participation of MasterCard processing company Uniteller and ZAO “Electronic Systems” (JSC “Elsy”).

In 2013, a pilot of MasterCard contactless was launched at Moscow Metro ticket machines. MasterCard, along with the Department of Transportation and Development of Road Transport Infrastructure of Moscow, Moscow Metro and Sberbank made contactless technology available to commuters at 10 Moscow Metro stations, 64 ticket machines.