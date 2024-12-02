Russia: Sberbank pilots NFC payments

The bank is set to test its HCE service in the summer ahead of a wider roll-out and plans to use Sequent Software’s recently launched cloud-based digital issuance solution to power the service.

Currently, the bank is in the process of defining the service that will be based on the Sequent technology. Additionally, the financial institution added that will be a mobile wallet supported by them and, most likely, will allow cards from other banks.

In July 2013, Russian internet company Yandex and Sberbank completed their joint venture for electronic money solutions.