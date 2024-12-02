Russia: retailers plan Cyber Monday to counter crisis

According to Russian ecommerce lobby group Akit which organizes the event, more than 50 companies will participate, offering online discounts and promotions. Other retailers participating in the event include children’s goods chain OAO Detsky Mir and Rocket Internet’s online fashion vendor Lamoda.

Russia holds Cyber Monday later than in countries such as the US and UK because “Russians shop actively until the very end of December, then we have a 10-day holiday, and the end of January is the time to give a boost to sales,” according to Uliana Vlasenko, a spokeswoman for Akit, cited by Bloomberg.