Russia: OSell acquires TDPro

Via the acquisition, OSell will integrate Chinese supply chain with overseas logistics and retail resources, connecting every segment of cross-border ecommerce.

Kevin Fenn, CEO of OSell, has informed that the company will focus on building local experience centers, warehouses and after-sale service centers in One Belt And One Road cities. One belt, one road is a development strategy started by the Chinese government in 2013. It refers to the New Silk Road Economic Belt, which will link China with Europe through Central and Western Asia. The 21st Century Maritime Silk Road will connect China with Southeast Asian countries, Africa and Europe for the development of cross-border ecommerce.

OSell aims to sell Chinese products to global retailers without price disparity. OSell has created the first Chinese products experience center in Moscow, Russia which is planned to open in March - April 2015.