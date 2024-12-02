Russia: ecommerce is worth EUR 9.41 billion in 2013 - report

The ascending path will continue, yielding an annual ecommerce revenue to more than EUR 20.34 billion by 2016, the same source predicts.

The report in question reveals that local customers prefer shopping online for items like electronics and household appliances, sectors which account for 22.8% of the total online retail industry in Russia. Clothes and shoes are also popular, with 16.3%, followed by computers and laptops with 11.9%.

The automobile spare parts sector takes 5.5%, and becomes the fastest growing segment (43%) as compared to mobile phones with 5.5%, furniture with 4.3% or office goods with 2.6%.

However, most of the online revenue still comes from the capital, Moscow (41%), followed by St. Petersburg (9%). Other popular regions are the Volga Region, Siberia and the Ural Region.

