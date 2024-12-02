Russia: eBay to open ecommerce marketplace

This is part of the retailer’s agenda to expand business in the local market.

Wendy Jones, eBay Vice President, has claimed that growth in ecommerce would reach 10% as compared to previously estimated 20%, due to decrease in consumer spending.

Russian retailers, such as Wikimart and e5.ru, the online store of Russias X5 Retail Group, will begin offering more than 50,000 items, ranging from fashion to electronics, household items and childrens goods, on eBays marketplace.

In 2013, the number of online shoppers in Russia jumped by 30 percent to 30 million, a growth underpinned by a 70% increase in orders placed by Russians living outside Moscow.

In July 2014, eBay and Russian Post inked an agreement to reduce the time of delivery of goods to Russia from eBay’s markets.

