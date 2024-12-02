Russia-based Yandex.Market partners with China-based JD.com

As of June 2019, Yandex.Market will be selling JD.com goods in Russia through its ecommerce platform, Interfax reported. The partnership is expected to strengthen Yandex.Markets cross-border ecommerce exposure.

China accounts for about 90% of total cross-border shipments to Russia, and about half of Russias cross-border ecommerce turnover. In 2018, online imports increased by 29% year-on-year to USD 5.4 billion.

Earlier in 2019, China-based online marketplace JD.com has announced that it has closed its Australian branch after 15 months in the market.