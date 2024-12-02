Russia: B2C ecommerce to top EUR 30 billion by 2018

The prediction is based on the notable development of internet penetration rate which, between 2008 and 2013 ranked fifth worldwide, with a 100% increase over the designated period, according to the ‘Russia B2C E-Commerce Market 2014’ report issued by the market research agency yStats.

In terms of year-on-year sales increase, Russia ranked fifth worldwide in 2013 and is forecast to surpass South Korea to become the ninth largest B2C ecommerce market worldwide in 2014. Additionally, it is first among the BRIC countries in spending per shopper and internet penetration. In Europe, Russias B2C ecommerce market was the fourth largest by sales in 2013.



The practice of shopping through a mobile device is increasing rapidly, as mobile internet penetration increased by over half in 2013. In terms of cross-border shopping, 10% of online shoppers buy directly from merchants in Europe and the rest of the world.



The leading product category in terms of sales in 2013 was consumer electronics and appliances, followed by clothes and shoes, but the fashion segment was the first category by share of online shoppers making purchases. When paying for online purchases, cash-on-delivery continues to dominate in Russia, but payment by credit or debit card as well as alternative methods are on the rise.

The top five online shops in terms of revenues in 2013 in Russia were electronics merchants Ulmart and Citilink, fashion retailer Wildberries, mass merchant Ozon and coupons dealer and retailer Biglion. Of the foreign players, the leading in terms of unique visitors from Russia were Aliexpress.com, eBay.com and Amazon.com.