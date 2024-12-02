Russia: AliExpress most visited ecommerce platform

In July 2014, according to intelligence from TNS, cited by the source, the website attracted 15.9 million users between the 12 - 64 age group, almost doubling the next most visited player Ozon.ru. From January 2013, the retailer’s Russian audience has increased 5-fold, while more than 20 million packages from AliExpress sellers were sent to Russia in 2013.

The platform sells a wide array of goods in the lowest price segments and has closed partnerships with Russian payment providers. The platform has a strong social media presence, which has boosted AliExpress business. Also contributing to the platform’s success has been its buyer protection program, alleviating consumer concerns regarding Chinese product quality.

One of the primary obstacles to improving the shopping experience for Russian consumers has been the complex search tools on the website and the vast product range on display. The company launched an array of new search options in 2013 to help ease this process, but translating and integrating the offerings of Chinese merchants quickly and clearly remains a challenge.

Slow shipment via the Russian Post is another issue, with parcels taking weeks or months to reach their addressee and cases of loss or theft. The Russian and the Chinese postal operators recently expanded their partnership to enhance deliveries.

Meanwhile, Aliexpress is considering striking a deal with Pony Express, a Russian delivery operator, as reported by online ecommerce news site Oborot.ru, cited by the source.

According to a research study by East-West Digital News, the Russian cross-border ecommerce market reached an estimated USD 3 billion in 2013. It is set to almost double in 2014.

AliExpress and eBay dominate the market with an up to 80% combined market share, according to expert estimates.