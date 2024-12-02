Russia: 2can raises USD 5 mln in Series B funding

2can was launched in 2012 and its mobile terminals have processed RUB 300 million (almost USD 9 million) to date, with more than 13,000 card readers distributed; 6,000 of these have been activated.

Online stores and food delivery companies account for more than 50% of 2can’s operations.

Additional options by 2can include ERP integration, use of order number, bar code/QR-code scanning from the order form, integration with the mobile fiscal register and fiscal check print-out option.

The Series B round brings 2can’s total funding to USD 7.3 million, including an initial USD 300,000 from co-founders Yury Vladimirov and Nikolai Zhmurenko as well as USD 2 million raised in December 2012.