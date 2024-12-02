RuPay PaySecure enters agreement with DirecPay

Under the agreement, RuPay will be offered to all merchants of DirecPay, along with the latter’s more than 150 payment options. For the merchant community, this means opening up avenues to accept payments for transactions conducted on their websites. Any customer across India holding a RuPay debit card can now make online payments on the DirecPay payment gateway. The major use of this is expected to be seen in smaller cities where RuPay is emerging as an alternative to the existing banking-driven debit and credit cards.

RuPay, the local payment solution, has already registered 3 million cards within two years of its launch, and RuPay debit cards are being issued by 20 commercial banks, 32 regional banks and over 75 co-operative banks as of now.

India is witness to about 50% of online transactions coming from Tier II and Tier III cities, contrary to popular belief that the metros would drive the ecommerce revolution.

In April 2014, The National Payments Corporation (NPCI), a retail payment company, has rolled out its ecommerce solution named RuPay PaySecure that will enable all RuPay card holders to initiate online payments.