RuPay joins forces with Amazon and Jet Airways

With this, RuPay debit card holders can now shop on Amazon and book air tickets on Jet Airways.

Recently, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has tied up with Flipkart, Snapdeal and LIC, among over 15,000 merchants who will be accepting the RuPay cards.

NPCI has already issued more than 30 million RuPay cards, which are accepted at all ATMs, and by 9.8 lakhs POS terminals and over 15000 online merchants.

According to online industry body IAMAI, travel has emerged out as the most transacted segment in the online space accounting for 60% of online payments. The value of online payments for travel industry stood at almost USD 800 million.