RuPay inks multiple agreements with online merchants

With this arrangement, RuPay card holders can book train tickets on irctc.co.in, make online payments for LIC premium, shop on Flipkart.com, Snapdeal.com, Homeshop18.com and book movie tickets on Bookmyshow.com.

Also, financial institution State Bank of India (SBI) has started accepting RuPay cards on its payment gateway. RuPay cards’ acceptance has grown to over 15,000 online merchants having a customer base of 30 million RuPay cards that are acceptable at all ATMs and 9,8 million Point of Sale (PoS) and over 15,000 online merchants in the country.

RuPay, the local payment solution, has already registered 3 million cards within two years of its launch, and RuPay debit cards are being issued by 20 commercial banks, 32 regional banks and over 75 co-operative banks.