RuPay card to launch in the UAE

According to Gulf News, RuPay’s domestic cards will also be accepted across the UAE with a new MoU to establish a technology interface between the payment platforms in India and the UAE. The MoU was signed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), and UAE’s Mercury Payments Services.

This MoU will pave the way for the acceptance of the RuPay’s domestic card across the UAE for nearly 3 million Indian tourists and also Indian expats with the RuPay domestic cards.

Moreover, around 175,000 merchant acceptance locations of 21 businesses and 5,000 ATMs in the UAE will start accepting the RuPay card.