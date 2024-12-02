Rue21 customers can pay in instalments through Klarna

Payments are collected in four equal parts on a biweekly schedule on orders of at least USD 35. Morevoer, customers do not pay additional interest or fees.

Klarna has built up a network of retail partners, which now includes 130,000 retailers, including Sephora, Asos and Indochino. Last fall, H&M also became a minority stakeholder in Klarna.

Klarna also announced this year that it would offer payment plans across retailers through a direct-to-consumer app. Rue21, which emerged from bankruptcy in 2017, also launched a buy online, pick up in-store program throughout the chain this spring.