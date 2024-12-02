Rubikomm partners SLA Mobile for DOB to Zain subscribers

Under the terms of the agreement, the two companies are set to enable Zain subscribers to use Rubikomm’s offering via direct operator billing (DOB).

Rubikomm is a subsidiary of the European vendor Evisteland and have solutions installed in more than 15 countries and 25 operators globally, serving over 450 million subscribers.

In recent news, SLA Mobile has entered an agreement with Blue Turtle Technologies (Blue Turtle), an IT management solutions company, to bring together managed digital services to the African market.