RTGS.global and TransferMate partner

The partnership will enable TransferMate to leverage RTGS.global’s instant settlement infrastructure to offer real-time, cross-border transactions. By reducing dependence on traditional banking intermediaries, this integration eliminates risks often associated with international money transfers, ensuring a faster, more secure payment process.

RTGS.global’s real-time atomic settlement solution addresses long-standing challenges in cross-border payments, such as liquidity management and transaction delays. Through this collaboration, businesses will benefit from quick, secure, and risk-free transactions across various currencies and regions, mimicking the ease of domestic transfers.





Global reach and increased efficiency

The partnership between RTGS.global and TransferMate expands the reach of RTGS.global network to over 200 countries and territories. This expansion allows businesses to improve liquidity, lower transaction costs, and accelerate payment processing times.

By joining the RTGS.global network, TransferMate is set to provide clients with increased operational efficiency, offering a fully regulated, secure environment for cross-border transactions. This global reach is increased by TransferMate’s strong regulatory standing, with over 100 licences supporting its operations worldwide.





Eliminating intermediaries and reducing costs

One of the key advantages of RTGS.global’s network is its Payment vs. Payment (PvP) system, which eliminates intermediary fees and the need for pre-funding bank accounts, a common requirement in traditional correspondent banking services. This peer-to-peer system ensures that payments are completed instantly without the involvement of additional financial intermediaries.

The collaboration between RTGS.global and TransferMate aims to reshape the landscape of cross-border payments. With the demand for real-time, secure, and cost-effective settlement solutions growing, the partnership is positioned to address the inefficiencies of traditional payment systems.

As the global financial sector moves towards T+1 settlement cycles, this partnership will offer businesses the opportunity to perform B2B transactions with greater speed, transparency, and security. The combined solutions from both companies provide a comprehensive response to the challenges of liquidity management and cross-border payments.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the evolution of global payments, with the potential to redefine industry standards for speed, security, and transparency in cross-border transactions.