RTC of Southern Nevada partners with Masabi and Visa





Following this announcement, the new product is expected to encourage riders to pay for transit fares leveraging their Visa cards. The program was powered by an Open Payments solution from Masabi and integrated with the Velocia rewards platform, aiming to optimise rider convenience while offering valuable incentives for tapping to ride as well.

In addition, the program is open to a set number of participating riders within the RTC contactless payment ecosystem, on a first-come, first-served basis. Once enrolled, riders will have the opportunity to earn points each time they tap their Visa contactless card, payment-enabled device, or other payment method to pay for an RTC ride. These points can then be redeemed for free rides, a process that aims to improve their experience.

Additional bonus points are set to be granted to riders who maintain weekly streaks, tapping their payment card or payment-enabled device at least four times in a single week, with optimised rewards for those continuing their streaks for up to four consecutive weeks.











More information on the rideRTC Rewards Program launch

According to the official press release, the program was developed through RTC’s partnership with Masabi, which launched the agency’s Open Payments fare collection system in December 2023. The system is expected to allow riders to conveniently pay for transit using contactless bank cards, mobile wallets, and smart devices. At the same time, the Open Payments Account Linking feature will enable riders to link their payment card to a single transit account. This functionality makes the rewards program possible by allowing reduced fares and rewards to be assigned to a rider’s payment card, while also unlocking access to trip history and other account-based benefits.

To participate, customers are required to download the rideRTC app, create an account, and register for the program. As a sign-up bonus, each participant will receive 200 points, representing the equivalent of a free single ride. In addition, the program will run for an initial six-month period, aiming to offer valuable opportunities for RTC to gain insights into ridership trends. By collecting trip data and rewarding participants for completing surveys, RTC is set to accelerate transit improvements and developments, while also focusing on remaining compliant and meeting the needs of customers in an ever-evolving market.