



Through this collaboration, the two firms will combine Visa’s front-end authorisation services with RS2’s infrastructure, enabling efficient and reliable back-end processing. This integration allows banks, fintech companies, and merchants worldwide to access an improved, scalable, and secure payment platform.











According to the companies involved, early implementations are already underway in regions such as Europe and Latin America, with increasing interest from various financial institutions seeking modern and practical solutions to meet the rapidly evolving demands of the global payments landscape.

The platform is built with RS2’s API and cloud-native architecture, which is integrated with Visa’s services, knowledge base, and global network. It enables clients to launch new capabilities, operate efficiently across multiple currencies, countries, and channels. The platform also ensures compliance with regulatory requirements within a secure, real-time processing environment.

This collaboration underscores the shared mission of both Visa and RS2 to simplify and optimise the complexities associated with payments, while simultaneously helping businesses to grow in today’s increasingly digital economy.





More updates from R2S

In April 2025, RS2 introduced an AI-powered orchestration layer aimed at helping banks modernise legacy systems without disrupting daily operations.

The launch followed the publication of RS2’s latest whitepaper, How to solve banks’ legacy system challenges while controlling risk, which highlighted that up to 70% of banks’ IT budgets had been consumed by maintaining outdated infrastructure.

The push for modernisation came as financial institutions faced increasing pressure to compete with fintech challengers, meet evolving customer expectations, and comply with tightening regulatory standards. The upcoming ISO 20022 migration deadline in November 2025 further intensified the need for banks to upgrade core systems or risk operational inefficiencies and non-compliance.