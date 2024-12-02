RS2 launches Beyond by RS2 for digital payments in Germany

According to an RS2 Financial Services representative, the company is positioned to meet the needs of its customers and partners with service and technology. The payment solution provider aims to support users in designing their businesses and consolidating all of their payment acceptance channels. They believe that with their license as an e-money institute in Germany, they are well-positioned to quickly and easily introduce their solution to other markets as well.

The payment solution Beyond by RS2 offers payment acceptance in the form of national and international payment methods from a single source. With Beyond users can easily accept all payment methods. Additionally, RS2 offers card readers suitable for every industry and every situation, whether mobile, stationary, or automated solutions. The QR Pay feature also allows users to offer their customers to easily follow their preferred payment methods and pay for their purchases with just a scan of their smartphone. Users can, for example, embed the QR code on their website.

RS2 Payment Gateway Services

The ecommerce payment gateway RS2 Global Connect Multichannel lets ISVs, ISOs, PayFacs, and merchants integrate with global and local payment services. An integration through an open RESTful API connects users to over 200 payment methods coupled with access to a global payments network of local and cross-border acquirers. Customers have access to a set of business intelligence tools and a consolidated view of all the transactions that help them drive business decisions. Its data security and fraud prevention capabilities tailored by geography and channel enable users to control the costs and burden of regularity compliance.