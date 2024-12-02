RS Components partners DigitasLBi Commerce for upgraded B2B ecommerce capabilities

Via the partnership, RS Components will enhance its B2B ecommerce offerings to an expanding customer base and deliver personalised experience to individual customers in markets around the globe.

DigitasLBi Commerce will implement the hybris Commerce Suite, a scalable single-stack commerce platform capable of delivering B2B features to a global user base. The solution enables RS to upgrade its online B2B functionality and integrate with the company’s enterprise architecture, which includes a SAP business intelligence system.

As a next phase, DigitasLBI Commerce will undertake the global deployment and rollout of a new connected multi-language, multi-currency, multi-site commerce platform that can be adapted to changing market conditions.

With 58% of global revenues generated online, RS is focused on building a GBP 1 billion plus connected commerce business and DigitasLBi Commerce will support the brand in extending its ‘ecommerce to improve the online customer experience with B2B functionality for customer transaction features.

The new multi-device optimised commerce platform will power 29 websites and adjust procedures that address specific market requirements. Under the agreement, DigitasLBi Commerce will enable the brand’s global connected commerce team of 100 staff, who oversee online trading, merchandising and behavioural repurchasing (email/offline event triggers across all channels and digital devices), to become self-supporting in their utilisation of the hybris Commerce Suite.