RPA platform Blue Prism and Bizagi to deliver automation solutions

Bizagi will now participate in Blue Prism’s Digital Exchange (DX), providing a way for customers to begin their automation journey, as well as natively integrate with Blue Prism’s connected-RPA platform. The result offers customers a “drag and drop” connection to Bizagi’s no-code Digital Process Automation solution—all while building a process within Blue Prism.

This partnership also highlights how both companies are bringing intelligent automation capabilities to Microsoft Azure. The ability to run Blue Prism’s Digital Workforce natively on Azure makes it easy for customers to run RPA either on premises or in the cloud. Bizagi will provide the expertise to run in either environment. Typical use cases include financial transactions, employee onboarding, and contract management.