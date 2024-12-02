RoomRaccoon partners with Adyen for augmented payment capabilities

The partnership will automate payment processing for hoteliers through the RoomRaccoon booking engine, channel manager and front desk, track payments in real time, and reduce the risk of fraud, identity theft and illicit activities.











Officials from Adyen stated that their technology gives hospitality staff an automated solution that unifies front-of-house and online booking systems with information in real-time, meeting the demands of customers. Adyen’s financial technology equips guests with a choice of how to pay upon check-out, with the assurance that payments are seamless and secure. They’re happy to support RoomRaccoon with its international growth strategy, accepting global and local payment methods while being compliant with country regulations, so the business can grow at scale.





Enabling expansion for partners

With an international reach, the partnership with Adyen will help RoomRaccoon expand its payment offering in 28 markets, including new destinations in Europe and North America. The partnership will also build on payment methods in RoomRaccoon’s payment platform. With Adyen and RoomRaccoon, hotels can benefit from an established system of payment methods, including local payment method preferences.

RoomRaccoon’s representatives said that the modern guest values convenience. They want to see options like alternative payment methods and touch-free experiences woven into their stay. With personalised, flexible payment technology, hotels can create the best payment experience for guests and secure repeat business for their properties. They’re excited to partner with Adyen to enhance their client’s payments offering and deliver five-star experiences for guests.

For more information about Adyen, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.