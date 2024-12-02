Romanias Banca Transilvania launches BT Open Banking platform

Banca Transilvania has launched the BT Open Banking platform (BT Api Store), which allows fintechs and other technology companies to test integration with BT to present bank services, such as: online balancing, transaction history, and the initiation of transactions through external platforms to Banca Transilvania.

The testing stage will continue until September 2019, after which the final version of the platform will be launched. In the coming months, the bank will add other services. The BT Open Banking project was fully implemented by the IT and Digital team of Banca Transilvania, in collaboration with solution providers IBM and IT Smart Systems.