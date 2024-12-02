Romanias B2B ecommerce to reach EUR 12 bln

The IT&C, appliances, auto, fashion and home&deco sectors have the highest shares in the B2B ecommerce, according to latest statistics issued by the ecommerce platform Teamshare, Romania-insider.com reports.

The B2B ecommerce is expected to constantly increase as new producers and importers will tap in and adopt B2B solutions. In 2015, only 10% of all players in the B2B ecommerce were using integrated platforms, which include enterprise resource planning (ERP) tools, marketplaces, online payment systems, and courier firms.

Their number will be growing up to 20% by the end of 2016, according to Marius Panait, Managing Partner of Entelion Sowtware, which owns the Teamshare platform, the source cites.