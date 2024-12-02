Romanians spend EUR 1.5 million in local taxes via card online in January and February 2014 - survey

Catalin Cretu, Area Manager for Romania and Croatia at Visa Europe, welcomes the authorities’ initiative from the end of 2013 to eliminate from the legislation the possibility for municipalities to surcharge payments through ghiseul.ro, according to Romania Insider. Within the newly developed legal framework, there should be an increase in the number of municipalities that accept the online tax payments, he concluded.

A number of 96 municipalities accepted online payments for local taxes, through ghiseul.ro or their own platforms in 2013.

Payments by card are also accepted at various locations, using the same IT system as the one installed at the fiscal administrations, like the ones in mall Promenada, Baneasa Shopping City, Cora Pantelimon, Auchan Vitan, Auchan Titan, Bucuresti Mall, Sun Plaza, Raiffeisen Bank branches in Bucharest, Iulius Mall in Cluj Napoca and Iasi, Maritimo in Constanta, and Promenada Mall in Targu Mures. Taxes worth EUR 220,000 were paid at these special locations in the period under discussion.

