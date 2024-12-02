Romanians are hesitant in paying online for their holidays

A report published by online media outlet Romania Insider indicates that, even if Romanians use internet to research holiday destinations, only 28% choose to finalize their online reservation, while 39% prefer to make their reservation over the phone. This occurs over the fear to give their credit card data online, and prefer speaking to a real person over the phone.

Findings also reveal that 3 quarters of Romanian customers trust online reservation websites to find info and read reviews about targeted accommodation units, with a third of respondents saying they visit 4 or 5 such websites, and 11% over 10 such websites. Only 3% visit one single website before making a choice.