Romanian Post to expand business operations in Poland

The shareholders will also discuss about setting up the Romanian Post Foundation and, at the same time, empowering the Romanian Post to make the legal overtures needed to register the foundation, nineoclock.ro reports.

The Romanian Post branch will operate under the name “Romanian Post National Company Branch in Poland” and its location is agreed to be Warsaw (Wojsja Polskiego 9, 01-524, Warsaw). The Romanian Post National Company (CNPR) closed 2014 with an operational profit of EUR 17 million (RON 74.3 million), compared to losses of EUR 7.9 million) (RON 35 million) in 2013 and of EUR 11.7 million (RON 52 million) in 2012, according to a report issued by the Informational Society Ministry (MSI) shows.