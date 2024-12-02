Romanian government OKs Digital Agenda strategy

This was one of the conditions imposed by the European Commission for Romania to gain access to structural and cohesion funds of over EUR 30 billion, www.romania-insider.com reports.

According to the government, the complete implementation of the strategic outlook for the IT sector in Romania would lead to investments of almost EUR 2.4 billion by 2020 while the Ministry of Communications forecasts that the investments will top EUR 3.9 billion by 2020.

The direct and indirect impact on the economy is expected to lead to a 13% increase in the GDP, and an 11% jump in jobs by 2020, according to the government, cited by the same source.

The Digital Agenda Strategy’s objectives are as follows: by 2020 at least 35% of Romanians will use e-government services, more than 60% will use the internet regularly, at least 30% will shop online, and at least 80% of Romanians will have access to broadband telecommunication networks.

Romania ranks last in the European Union in terms of society digitisation, despite its fast internet connection and the relatively high internet penetration rate. Romania has an overall score of 0.31 in the Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI) for 2015, up from 0.283 in 2014, but is still last of the 28 member states.