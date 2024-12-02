Romanian ecommerce association joins Ecommerce Europe to increase cross-border online sales

ARMO (Asociatia Romana a Magazinelor Online) was founded in 2010 and its main goal is to grow ecommerce in Romania, allowing customers to purchase the goods they want from their home. ARMO is supporting online stores and the ecommerce environment locally, developing a code of best practices and a certification programme for online stores, and representing the interests of its members to national, local, and supranational authorities.

Romania is an important emerging market in the ecommerce sector, with a growth of 24.2% for 2015. With this growth, the total value of the ecommerce sector reached EUR 1.4 billion in 2015 and is forecast to reach over EUR 2 billion in 2016. 2016 figures showed that 6.8 million people have shopped online in Romania.