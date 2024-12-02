Romania: the third most attractive market in Europe for foreign investments

Romania is favoured by 9% of the respondents in the 2014 survey, up by 2 percentage points compared to 2013, while Poland and Czech Republic, which are still number one and two in the region have lost some of their attractiveness for foreign investors, romania-insider.com reports, citing the same survey. Poland is preferred by 31% of the respondents (down from 37% in 2013), while Czech Republic is favoured by 11% (as compared to 15% in 2013). Hungary, Ukraine and Turkey have also become more attractive markets for investors in 2014. The survey doesn’t include Russia, which is the largest economy in the region.

The same source reveals that Romania has seen one of the sharpest decreases in Europe, with regard to foreign direct investment projects in the 2009 - 2014 period. The number of FDI projects in Romania decreased by nearly 50%, from 612, in the 2004-2008 period, to just 311, in the 2009-2013 period. Overall, the number of DFI projects in Central and Eastern Europe has dropped by 12% in the 2009-2013 period compared to the previous five-year period (2004-2008).

